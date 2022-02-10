Flood Resilience Legislation

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Flood Ready Tennessee was pleased to announce and applaud the filing of Senate Bill 2525/House Bill 2516 this week to establish the Tennessee Flood Resilience and Community Preparedness Task Force.

According to a recent press release the bill, sponsored by Senator Kerry Roberts and Representative Jay Reedy, is a “significant step” toward a meaningful, statewide resiliency plan that will save the lives and properties of Tennesseans from Memphis to Mountain City.

“We are thankful for the sponsors of this bill, which aims to make mitigation and resilience solutions more accessible to our rural communities who regularly experience flooding,” said Dwain Land, Tennessee Renewable Energy & Economic Development Council President and member of the Flood Ready Tennessee coalition. “Floods are a costly disaster that our state experiences again and again, despite it being the most predictable natural disaster.

Officials said that “taxpayers bear the burden of paying to repair millions of dollars in damages to properties, homes, churches, and businesses every time it rains. Now, communities will have the chance to plan and fund projects that will save lives, properties, and money.”

The coalition is encouraged by the progress being made by the General Assembly and Governor Lee’s administration, which highlighted flooding as a priority in this week’s State of the State address.

In a release Flood Ready Tennessee officials said that the elected officials, emergency managers, homeowners and other members of Flood Ready Tennessee are “eager to see our state leaders develop a comprehensive, statewide plan to reduce the damage from future flood events.”

Zachary Bartscherer from the flood-prepared communities project of The Pew Charitable Trusts, a supporter of Flood Ready Tennessee said, “The threat of flooding is real and increasing in Tennessee.”

Bartscherer added, “A comprehensive statewide strategy will help state agencies coordinate and streamline mitigation efforts; it will also enable flood-prone communities to identify vulnerabilities and leverage funding for projects that reduce risk before the next disaster, protecting citizens and their livelihoods.”

For more information about SB 2525/ HB 2516 please visit www.tn.gov.