Fishing, Boating, Hunting TWRA News

Staff Report

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2022-23 waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting regulations, including sandhill cranes. This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period is open Oct. 15-Nov. 15.

Waterfowl and other migratory game bird hunting seasons are proposed to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its January meeting and voted upon at its February meeting.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2022-23 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to [email protected] Please include “Waterfowl Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.