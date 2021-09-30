First baby boutique to open on Church Street

Hannah Dunn will be opening her new business on Church Street, The Cactus Flower, within the next few weeks. The expecting mother focused her boutique dreams on creating clothing availability for young children and eventually other expecting mothers. Pictured are Hannah, her husband Sam, and their six-year-old son. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

When asked what the area most needs, one of the top services locals usually mention is a place to pick up clothing, shoes, and other related items, which most have to travel outside of the county to purchase. A young woman in Johnson County is making this a reality for young children and eventually expecting mothers. The renovations are finished and this new business is set to bloom on Church Street in October.

The Cactus Flower will be a boutique and consignment store geared towards babies and young children. Owner Hannah Dunn chose the name in honor of the strength and endurance it takes both women and cacti to flourish in adversity. As a local mother, Dunn understands the struggle to find items for little ones in the area. That is why she focused her dream to open a boutique on this specific category.

“My goal is to have a one-stop-shop for all things mama and kids. We’ll have everything from maternity to boutique clothing to more affordable but still very nice consignment clothing. I want big things for our community, and women and children make up a big part of our county.”

The Cactus Flower will start with new clothing up to 24 months and consignment clothing up to 5T. Dunn hopes the business can expand to include a wider variety of sizes and eventually carry maternity wear in the future. The new company reached out to local vendors that make items such as blankets and pacifier clips to feature in the store and received a phenomenal response. At the time of this article, Dunn reports that the search is over.

“I am opening The Cactus Flower here in Mountain City to give locals an opportunity to buy great clothing for their children in their own town,” Dunn said in a statement to the public. “I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone, and I’m so thankful for the support you all have already shown me!”

The Cactus Flower is named in honor of the strength it takes both women and cacti to bloom in adversity. will be located upstairs at 426 South Church Street, next to Farmers BBQ. Keep an eye out on @shopthecactusflower on Facebook and Instagram for the official grand opening date.

About the owner

Hannah and her husband Sam joined forces to jumpstart The Cactus Flower. The couple made this happen while raising their six-year-old son. The Dunns are expecting a new baby boy in the next month or so and are excited to continue their work as parents and new business owners.