Fire and water: Mountain View Nursery and Landscaping brings the magic

By Dan Cullinane

Freelance Writer

Believe it or not, now is the ideal time to plan and begin installing landscape projects for spring, and Harvey Burniston, the owner of Mountain View Nursery and Landscaping, is overflowing with ideas.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Mountain View Garden Center on the 4-Lane, his crew was knee-deep in the center’s newest water feature, a koi, and goldfish pond, while Giovanny De la Cruz, the district sales manager for Aquascape, was installing and training staff on his

company’s exciting new waterfall products.

“People love to come to walk through the garden

and get ideas,” Burniston said, and no wonder. On

this afternoon, there are some pretty cool ideas to be found.

He reiterated that fall and winter are ideal for landscaping projects because plants will be better established come spring if they are in the ground now and because he and his crew are booked for two months out. That second reason is why Johnson County trendsetters will want to get on down to Mountain View.

In addition to envisioning Burniston’s new Koi pond in their backyard, once customers get their eyes on Aquascape’s dramatic brand new fire spheres, it’s going to be game on. “I love new gadgets,” Burniston said of the striking new designs which combine cascading water, colored lights, and leaping flames. “And somebody gets to be the first and only to have one of these in their neighborhood.”

A variety of sizes accommodate a variety of budgets, and the fire spheres are convenient as all get out. According to De la Cruz, they can be hooked up directly into your gas line or operate independently off of a standard propane tank, which will provide six solid hours of burn time. The underground water reservoir is large enough that it will likely never need to be refilled with rainfall. While kits are available for the D.I.Y. set, Burniston and his crew can also do the installation for you, leaving nothing to do but sit back and watch the fire and water dance.

Mountain View Nursery and Landscaping is located at 1987 A South Shady Street in Mountain City. Winter hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It may be winter, but thoughts of summer parties are on all of our minds, and now is the time to make sure your backyard is as savage as your barbecue!