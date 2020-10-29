Final call for Mayor Parsons

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

As the Mountain City mayor, Kevin Parsons was also the head of the City Council. Parsons received his final call during the October Council meeting via Zoom. Council members and guests alike took a few moments, both before and during the meeting, to memorialize Parsons. Now members are planning something more to come in the next few months.

“As you all know, Kevin and I have been buddies since we were about nine years old, and we have a long history together,” said Vice Mayor Bud Crosswhite, a close friend of Parsons for the past 41 years. “He’s done a lot of good for the town, and we’ll recognize his family for that and let them know we appreciate it. He loved being on this Council, being an alderman, being the mayor. We didn’t always agree, but we left it at the door.”

The timing for the next step seems clear when thinking about the person it honors. The City Council plans to issue a proclamation in Parsons’ honor during his birth month, December. This proclamation will declare December 8, 2020, as Kevin Dwayne Parsons Memorial Day. Alderman Bob Morrison, who came up with the idea, delivered the proclamation to City Recorder Shiela Shaw on the morning of Monday, October 26, to be framed. The City Council plans to present a framed copy to his family during the December meeting. At the time of this article, the City is in the process of notifying the Parsons family.

According to Morrison, Parsons is the only member that has passed away while holding a seat since he has been on the Council. Those who knew Parsons well mentioned his love and dedication to the town and City Council. Parsons himself made a point to inform the community about the issues and his goals shortly after his election.

“My personal goal is to bring as many people as I possibly can together to help me and the town board make the best decisions we can,” Mayor Parsons said in an announcement to the public shortly after becoming mayor. “So that in four years we all can look back and see that the town is in better shape than when our term began.”

The City Council meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 PM either at City Hall or on Zoom. Those who would like to view the proclamation presentation can come to the December 8 Council meeting. Find out more about the town of Mountain City and the

City Council at mountaincitytn.org.