Fifth Generation Farm Becomes Certified Naturally Grown

Story submitted by Aly Miller

Brown’s Farm in Mountain City, TN became the third in Johnson County to become Certified Naturally Grown, joining Harbin Hill Farms and A Bushel and A Peck in this grassroots certification.

Officials said that farmers Debbie and Bob Snyder earned the certification after demonstrating natural growing practices that promote ecological balance and replenish the soil, in a peer-inspection conducted by fellow farmer Richard Calkins of Harbin Hill Farms.

“The Snyders joined this national certification program to highlight their natural growing practices to consumers and markets looking for healthy, chemical-free food,” said Aly Miller “They grow food for their family, and for the past few years they’ve been growing for the community as well.”Certified Naturally Grown (CNG) is a certification program for farmers and beekeepers that use natural practices, without any synthetic chemicals or GMOs, to produce food for their local communities.

“Many producers are drawn to CNG because our peer-review inspections foster valuable connections and knowledge exchange among farmers who share a commitment to high standards for farming in harmony with nature,” says Alice Varon, Executive Director of CNG.

Brown’s Farm is proud to join this international movement of nearly 800 family farmers across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

This fifth-generation farm began in the late 1800s when the Brown’s settled there to raise tobacco, hay, cattle, and corn, as well as vegetables for their family. The family’s agrarian past is visible everywhere–the barn, granary, chicken coop, woodshed, springhouse, and smokehouse were all built over 100 years ago.

Today, Debbie and Bob raise vegetables using healthy, chemical-free methods that promote the health of their soil and their ecosystem. This summer, they’re busy growing heirloom watermelon, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, and winter squash. The watermelon should be ready the first week of August, with pumpkins and winter squash expected to arrive at the market from late September through mid-October. In addition to healthy vegetables, Debbie and Bob also raise Kiko meat goats. This fall, you can look out for their sustainably grown pumpkins, which decorate local storefronts and businesses.

You can purchase products and goats directly on the Farm. You can also purchase their produce at the Johnson County Farmers Market on Saturdays 9am-12pm, and the High Country Food Hub (https://www.highcountryfoodhub.org). They also sell to local restaurants, as well.

If you’d like to purchase directly at the Farm or if you’d like to purchase wholesale, contact Debbie Brown Snyder at debbie.brownsfarm@gmail.com or call 423-213-0534.