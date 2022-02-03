Federal Income Tax filing takes center stage

By Teresa P. Crowder

Freelance Writer

January signifies the start of the tax season. The official filing season began on January 24, 2022. The Internal Revenue Service reported a few essential items to consider when filing your federal income tax returns this year.

File an accurate return and consider using e-file and direct deposit. This will avoid delays and allow people to obtain refunds quicker.

After return is filed, citizens are encouraged to visit Refunds | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov) to check the status of their return.

“You will need your social security number or ITIN, filing status, and exact refund amount,” officials said.

Another tip to assist with an accurate return is to collect all documents before preparing a tax return; make sure stimulus payment and advance Child Tax Credit information are accurate.

In addition to collecting W-2s, Form 1099s, and other income-related statements, it is important to have the advance Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payment information on hand when filing.

“The IRS accepts returns with the child tax credit

or earned income, but refunds will not be processed until February 15”, said Kimberly Artidiello, with H and R Block. In late

December 2021, and continuing into January, the IRS started sending letters to people who received advance CTC payments. The letter stated, “2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments” near the top and “Letter 6419” on the bottom right-hand side of the page.

In late January 2022, the IRS will begin issuing letters to people who received the third payment in 2021. The letter says, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment” near the top and “Letter 6475” on the bottom right-hand side of the page.

Both letters – 6419 and 6475 – include important information to help people file an accurate 2021 tax return.

If a return includes errors or is incomplete, it may require further review while the IRS corrects the mistake, slowing the tax refund. Using this information when preparing a tax return electronically can reduce errors and avoid delays in processing.

Visit www.irs.gov or contact your local tax preparer or agency for more information.