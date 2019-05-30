Farmers Markets Create Communities Within Communities

Staff Report

CNASHVILLE — Tennessee’s farmers markets are providing more than just a place to find fresh food. They are furnishing an environment that allows the community to flourish. This year, many farmers markets are hosting special events for families and communities to enjoy, while fostering personal connections to those who produce nutritious food across the state.

The Van Buren County Farmers Market is celebrating the week of Independence Day with additional market days and fireworks the evening of July 3. “Right now it’s not quite time for produce in this area, but we are looking forward to

ramping up business during the upcoming harvests,” Van Buren County Farmers Market manager and County Mayor Greg Wilson said.

For 2019, the Henderson Farmers Market plans to have special Friday events, including a kid’s day, a community health day

sponsored by local health companies, a Tennessee Beef Month celebration, and

more.“The Henderson Farmers Market is all about community, and this community has patiently waited for a farmers market for years,” Chester County extension agent and market manager Steve Rickman said. “Our customers come out to

shop and to socialize with their friends. Every Friday is truly a special event in this community. “

The Pikeville Farmers Market in Bledsoe County has grown from hosting 15 vendors to 50 in the last 3 years. The market now has a meat vendor offering

beef, lamb, and pork and

will have live music, cooking demonstrations, and food trucks. “It’s a big deal to have this market,” Pikeville Farmers Market manager Melissa Mooneyham said. “To see what it’s done for our community is something I’m really proud of.”

The Tennessee’s farmers markets directory can be accessed at www.PickTNProducts.org and via the Pick TN mobile app.

