Explore the library’s free online resources

‘Miss Marie Jo reads’ is an online reading series presented by Marie Jo Thum. Marie Jo reads children books online, you can access these videos at the Johnson County Library’s Facebook page. Screen capture.

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

The renowned theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein, once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”For many Johnson County residents, his statement is accurate. The public library functions as a learning center for children and adults, a technology access point for those without computers or internet, and a treasure trove of stories for avid readers.

Although COVID-19 safety protocol drastically limits physical access to the building, the library offers an abundance of free resources for all ages through its website: johnsoncolib.org. One amazing resource the library provides, in addition to its own Facebook story times, is a link to Storyline Online through its Kids Page.

Storyline Online is a children’s website created by the non-profit Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Foundation. Through the site actors read to the audience with animated illustrations. To help build reading, writing, and communication skills in young children, the site gives “supplemental curriculum” for each book.

Another wonderful resource under the Kids Page is the link to free ebooks and audiobooks. Library card in hand, kids and teens have access to the Tennessee Regional E-book & Audiobook Download System (R.E.A.D.S.) which contains hundreds of downloadable titles.Located under the LINK tab on the library’s homepage, the Tennessee Electronic Library is a large database of periodicals, maps, research tools, and educational opportunities.For example:

•The World Book Kids

With a fun “image-based navigation” system, World Book Kids helps children research historical figures, inventors, foreign countries, historical events, etc.

•Culinary Arts

The culinary database provides thousands of recipes, nutrition facts, cooking tips, restaurant reviews, and more.

•Business and Entrepreneurship

The business collection supplies articles and journals brimming with tips and proven strategies from finances to marketing to starting a business.

•Heritage Quest

The genealogy database contains U.S. Census books, Revolutionary War records, bank records, memorials, and many more resources to track family names, history, and relatives of interest.

•Transparent Language

Through this free program users can study over 100 different languages. It even offers a kid-friendly version called KidSpeak.In addition to these programs, the Tennessee Electronic Library contains agricultural journals, health and wellness articles, home improvement topics, U.S. History journals, and more. To explore the library’s online resources, visit www.johnsoncolib.org.