Everyone Can Make a Difference: Recycle

By Sarah Ransom

Everyone is looking to make a difference in the world, and the best part about making an impact on the world around us, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money either.

Making a difference can be as simple as saving up paper and recycling it. Not only does this impact the environ-

ment, but the recycled paper also affects the sustainability of the land, forests, and resources.

Over the last school year, the Johnson County 4-H children in 4th-6th grade have been making a difference by collecting any recyclable paper materials from their schools and turning it in as a community service project.

To date students from Mountain City Elementary, Roan Creek Elementary, Doe Elementary, Laurel Bloomery Elementary, and Shady Valley Elementary have collected and recycled 756 pounds of paper.

While these children may not be able to donate thousands of dollars for saving the planet, they can save paper.

Recycled paper can be made into many products used in everyday life, as well as impact life on the farm.

Recycling papers, plastics, and aluminum can go into making mulch, plastic buckets, egg cartons, cardboard boxes for shipping, office papers, playgrounds, animal bedding, napkins, plates and so much more.

Green America states, “From protecting forests to curbing climate, recycled paper use is essential for sustainability.”

A large part of protecting the natural resources is in the forests.

Recycled paper saves the trees, reduces water waste and allows for cleaner air and healthier soil and people.

Recycling paper not only protects the environment, but it saves energy for other uses.

Recycling is not the only way to make an impact on the resources around you.

Reducing the waste products and reusing anything with multiple purposes can help save natural resources and put them to their best use.

A look around and one can see how to make a difference with items used daily.

Making small changes

today impacts your tomorrow.

Source: Green America, Save Trees and Recycled Paper (2018).