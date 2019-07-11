2019 Adult Education Graduation sports sizable Johnson County class

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County graduates joined Washington and Carter County graduates for the first-ever, combined Adult Education Graduation Ceremony last month.

According to school officials, family and friends gathered at Munsey Methodist in Johnson City to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2018-2019 graduates ranging in age from 18 to 64, who earned their ‘High School Equivalency Diploma.’

The graduating class was made up of a diverse group of adult students with a desire to better their lives by attaining their goal of earning their diploma.

Nearly thirty Johnson

County residents earned their High School Equivalency Diploma this year, which has the potential to change the lives of the graduates and their families for generations to come.

In a recent release, the Johnson County Adult Education Office emphasized that earning an equivalency diploma opens doors for both employment and

educational opportunities.

“The majority of Johnson County graduates are now choosing to further their education, which is due in large part, to the Governor’s “Drive to 55” program, which offers two years of free college to Tennessee residents, regardless of age,” said lead Instructor Karla Prudhomme.

For more information or to register for classes,

call the Johnson County Adult Education office 460-3330.