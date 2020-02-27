Early voting concludes, Presidential Primary set for March 3

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

While early voting for the 2020 presidential preference primary concluded on Tuesday, with over – Johnson Countians casting their ballots, on March 3, “Super Tuesday,” Tennessee will join 13 other states in holding early primaries that can play a significant role in determining party presidential nominees.

To be on the ballot in Tennessee, a candidate had to submit a petition with 2,500 voter signatures by Dec. 3 to Secretary of State. The following candidates will be included on the ballots.

Republican Primary Ballot:

Donald J. Trump

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

Democratic Primary Ballot:

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

To see a sample ballot, visit https://www.jctnvote.com. To vote in Tennessee, you must have a valid photo ID card at the poll. The following types of IDs are accepted, even if they are expired:

Tennessee driver’s license with your photo U.S. passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

U.S. military photo ID

U.S. military photo ID Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

Photo IDs issued by other states, college student IDs and those issued by counties or cities are not accepted.

It is easier than ever to register to vote. To register online visit https://ovr.govote.tn.gov. One can also download and complete a voter registration application and mail it to the county election commission, pick up a voter registration application in person at the county election commission office, county clerk’s office, public libraries and register of deeds office.

Voter registration is also offered during transactions at the health department (WIC program), Department of Human Services, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Department of Mental Health, Department of Safety (motor vehicles division) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.