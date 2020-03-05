Early voting concludes, Presidential Primary set for March 3

By Jill Penley

FREELANCE WRITER

Johnson County saw a moderate 20.52 percent voter turnout for a presidential preference primary on “Super Tuesday” with over 2,000 Johnson Countians casting their ballots. Fourteen states and one territory held nominating contests for the Democratic Party’s candidate for president on March 3, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar with more than 1,300 delegates, about a third of the total to be won. As the polls closed on Super Tuesday, it became clear that former Vice President Joe Biden had swept the Southern states, winning the primaries in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, as well as Minnesota and Massachusetts, and ended the night with the most delegates. Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top in his home state of Vermont in addition to Colorado, Utah and California.

Biden carried 90 of Tennessee’s 95 counties in the democratic presidential primary. It was no surprise when President Donald J. Trump garnered 98 percent of Johnson County’s 1,472 ballots cast in the republican primary.

JOHNSON COUNTY’S 10 PRECINCTS REPORTING

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY –

JOSEPH BIDEN 224 37.0%

BERNIE SANDERS 177 29.2%

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG 89 14.7%

ELIZABETH WARREN 46 7.6%

PETE BUTTIGIEG 35 5.8%

AMY KLOBUCHAR 22 3.6%

TOM STEYER 4 0.7%

TULSI GABBARD 3 0.5%

MICHAEL BENNET 2 0.3%

JOHN DELANEY 2 0.3%

DEVAL PATRICK 1 0.2%

ANDREW YANG 1 0.2%

GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

DONALD TRUMP 1,442 98.0%

JOE WALSH 10 0.7%

BILL WELD 9 0.6%

According to Cheri Lipford, Administrator of Elections, Johnson County Election Commission, the August County General and State Primary will be on August 6. “The local offices that are known at this time for August,” said Lipford, “will be Road Superintendent to fill the unexpired term for two years until 2022, Assessor of Property, and School Board District 2, which represents Forge/Shouns, Trade, Neva and Mountain City.

To vote in Tennessee, you must have a valid photo ID card at the poll. The following types of IDs are accepted, even if they are expired:

Tennessee driver’s license with your photo

U.S. passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

U.S. military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

Photo IDs issued by other states, college student IDs and those issued by counties or cities are not accepted.

It is easier than ever to register to vote. To register online visit https://ovr.govote.tn.gov. One can also download and complete a voter registration application and mail it to the county election commission, pick up a voter registration application in person at the county election commission office, county clerk’s office, public libraries and register of deeds office. Voter registration is also offered during transactions at the health department (WIC program), Department of Human Services, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Department of Mental Health, Department of Safety (motor vehicles division) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.