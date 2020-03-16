Divide home fire kills one

Johnson County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

On March 15, 2020 @ 4:07 pm, Johnson County E-911 received a call reporting a structure fire at an apartment building @ 1768 Divide Rd.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel including Sheriff’s Office Deputies, mutual aid county fire departments and Mountain City Fire Department, it was determined the apartment building was fully engulfed. Witnesses on scene advised there was possibly a male still inside the residence. After the fire was fully extinguished and entry was made into the residence, it was discovered that a 67 year old male was deceased in the residence.

There was as well a female patient that was transferred to the Johnson City Medical Center. All four apartments within the building were destroyed due to either fire or water damage. This structure fire is still under investigation at this time.

