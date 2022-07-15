Daycare hosts open house, meet and greet

Grammie & Poppy’s Daycare Center on Main St. Mountain City held an ‘Open House’ on Friday,

June 8. Owners Lorie and Allen Buchanan, right, greeted visitors. Photo by Karla Purdhomme

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

When word of the sale of Promises Academy Childcare Center hit social media, it spread rapidly, causing anxiety for many Johnson County families- even with assurances by the former owners about their determination to hold out until they found the perfect buyer.

Lorie and Allen Buchanan recently purchased the beloved daycare center and are equally determined to provide quality childcare to the families of Johnson County.

“We feel very honored to have this opportunity to continue providing childcare here in Mountain City and know that the previous owners put their heart and soul into starting this needed childcare center,” Lorie said. Grammie & Poppy’s Daycare Center held an ‘Open House’ on Friday, June 8, providing an opportunity for families with children enrolled in the daycare to meet the new owners.

Having worked in daycare since the 1980s, Lorie has almost forty years of childcare experience, not to mention the six children she and her husband Allen raised, their eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren they have cared for.

The Buchanan’s are both from Avery County, North Carolina, but moved away after High School. Missing the mountains, they moved back to the area upon retirement after falling in love with Johnson County.

“We were so happy to be back in the part of the world where people still wave ‘hello,” Allen said. “The typical retirement just was not for the Buchanan’s, so they decided to go back to doing what they love most- taking care of children and ensuring that they have a safe, fun learning environment.

The Buchanan’s stated that they would be increasing enrollment at their new daycare center, Grammie & Poppy’s, but the increase will be gradual. They also have plans to make some updates and improvements and ask for patience during the week of July 18, as they will be closed that week to complete these needed improvements.

The Buchanans are accepting applications for additional childcare openings and employment at the daycare center. Lorie emphasized, “we are super excited and look forward to providing a safe, loving, happy, and fun

learning environment for children at their new daycare center.”

For additional information, Lorie and Allen Buchanan invite you to stop at the new Grammie & Poppy’s Daycare Center, located at 122 East Main Street, across from Food Country.