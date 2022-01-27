Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube expansion

Danny Morefield of Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube poses in front of his newly expanded shop. Danny and Jerry Morefield have operated the business since 1998.

Photo by Karla Prudhomme

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

Danny’s Tire and Quick Lube is expanding, exhibiting Johnson County’s continued trend of economic growth. Danny and Jerry Morefield, owners of Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube, have focused on excellent customer service since opening their doors in 1998 but have struggled with a lack of space for their growing business and customer base.

The business is pleased to announce that it is expanding to include the remaining portion of the building at the current location, previously occupied by Final Touch, the framing and trophy shop.

Danny explained that the expansion will allow for a climate-controlled customer waiting area – complete with comfortable seating, television, and tire display area.

With more than forty tire brands to choose from, speedy oil changes, usually same-day service, a friendly staff, and reasonable pricing, Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube has a reputation for excellent service that equates to a growing base of repeat customers.

“We also have a growing customer base from

North Carolina and

Virginia,” Danny said. “This expansion offers a more

comfortable customer experience, seems timely and needed. Danny stated

that they do not currently have plans to expand

their services, as they want

to continue perfecting

their current service offerings.

When asked if additional hiring would take place, Danny stated that it was a possibility.

Danny and Jerry are grateful to the people of Johnson County and want to continue offering excellent and friendly service at reasonable prices.

Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube is located at 2053 S. Shady Street.