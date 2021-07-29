Cunningham Park revitalization underway

Community Center Director Flo Bellamy meets with Arnold Asphalt and Sealing Contractor Neil Arnold as he gets to work on resurfacing the “dilapidated tennis courts” as part of the Hometown Service Coalition’s revitalization of Cunningham Park. HSC has unofficially promised Bellamy that the space will be open by the beginning of the school year. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

After years of discussion, work on the local tennis courts, located in Cunningham Park, started on Wednesday, July 21. The Hometown Service Coalition (HSC) is turning the “dilapidated courts” into something new for the community. Soon the padlock ordered by the Town of Mountain City’s insurance representative will permanently come off the gates, and the public will have access to a new type of entertainment.

The project was made possible through a plethora of community support. More than two dozen sponsors stepped forward, and the public came out in droves for the First Annual Community Day and 5K Fun Walk event on June 5, which reportedly raised around $30,000. Those earnings combined with grants from the Johnson County Community Foundation and Operation Pocket Change will fund turning one tennis court into two pickleball courts, turning the other tennis court into an outdoor game area for shuffleboard, and updating the “1980s-era” playground equipment.

“It’s been sitting here closed for almost two years,” said Community Center Director and HSC member Flo Bellamy. “That’s a long time. It is time for this town to get this project done for the community.”

The Tomahawk spoke with local contractor Neil Arnold about his work on the project. Arnold Concrete and Sealing is one of HSC’s sponsors and the company handling the court renovations. So far, the old nets have been removed, and resurfacing has started on the tennis courts and nearby basketball court. This work should be “good for about three years,” according to Arnold.

“I just want to help out the community for the kids to have something to do and keep them out of trouble,” Arnold explained why he got involved in the project.

According to HSC Vice President and Chief Legal Officer J.C. Lowe, the organization has unofficially committed to finishing the project by the time schools start back in Johnson County, which is August 10. Equipment will be available at the Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center, Johnson County Senior Center, or both.

Discussion on the playground has already begun. At the time of this article, the timeline is simply in the “near future.” HSC officials are working with the insurance representative to adjust for American Disability Act (ADA) restrictions and maneuver around the large tree that reportedly destroyed previous equipment.

HSC is currently talking with the Town of Mountain City to see how it can get involved with pool repairs. Lowe reports that the city is getting an evaluation on the leaking and electrical issues. He pitched a possible idea to include a splash pad in the update, but that is nothing more than an idea at this point.

“HSC is talking with Mayor Jordan and other city officials,” Lowe told The Tomahawk. “We will work with them to chart the best path forward.”

At this time, HSC is focusing on its current projects and possible fundraising. To learn more about the nonprofit organization Hometown Service Coalition, visit hometownservice.org.