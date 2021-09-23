COVID cases and vaccinations on the rise

Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

People have become COVID weary, and as cases continue to ravage our nation, state, and county, it’s imperative to focus on and appreciate the positives. The Johnson County Health Department is one such positive, as it continues to care for the citizens of Johnson County throughout this pandemic.

Though Johnson County experienced the second-highest one-day increase in new COVID cases this past Friday, the county also saw an increase in the percentage of fully vaccinated citizens, which is now over 32 percent. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Johnson County saw an increase of 41 new COVID cases on Friday, September 17, bringing the total active case count to 208, and increasing the number of hospitalized Johnson Countians to 94.

According to the Johnson County Health Department, “the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, and the health department continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated.” Many Johnson Countians have decided to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated, and though there are various reasons for this personal decision, knowing someone who has gotten seriously ill from COVID may be the biggest motivator and determining factor. The Johnson County Health Department quoted, “We know that many individuals expressed hesitancy of the vaccines until they received full FDA approval. We anticipate seeing a continued increase in vaccine uptake associated with this news”.

On August 26, 2021, the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, replacing its former ‘emergency use’ approval. On the same day, Moderna completed its submission to the FDA for full approval. Shortly after that, Johnson & Johnson also submitted its request for full approval. Both vaccines should receive full FDA approval by the end of the year.

Many Americans, including Johnson County citizens, trust and rely on the FDA’s seal of approval before taking medications, vitamins, and supplements, and before purchasing meat, dairy, or other food products. Considering this, it makes sense that the number of COVID vaccinations have once again started to tick upwards.