COVID-19 cases have Mayor Taylor considering “Stay at Home Declaration”

By County Mayor Mike Taylor

As many of you may already be aware, on Saturday the Northeast Regional Health Office, a division of the Tennessee Department of Health, confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in Johnson County and a second case was confirmed on Sunday. The first was travel related and the second case was a co-habitant of that person. Both cases are quarantined and are being monitored. I will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal officials as we implement future health and safety measures. As we work to ensure the well being of every citizen in our county this may mean we put in place a “Stay At Home Declaration”.

I would like to stress the importance of following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health in order to help slow the spread of the virus and hopefully “flatten the curve”.

Practice safe social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Eliminate any risk of exposure by remaining at home as much as possible going out in public only for essential supplies.

If you are sick or feel unwell, please stay at home and contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of the Coronavirus: fever, coughing, shortness of breath.

Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

The Northeast Regional Health Office has launched a Coronavirus Public Information Line which is available daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. They can be reached by calling 423-979-4689.

It is at times like these that everyone must focus on coming together as a community. Together we can get through these difficult times if we each do our part and take responsibility following the above mentioned guidelines.