County mayors travel to Nashville, promote regionalism

(L to R): Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Governor Bill Lee, Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, and Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely.

Submitted by Susan Saylor

Communications Director

Washington County

Representing their communities, mayors from seven counties recently traveled to Nashville as a cohesive group to discuss topics and projects they considered important for their state governor to hear in person. In response, Governor Bill Lee referred to the trip as historic. Mayors from Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington, and Unicoi counties discussed the trip for about a month before setting their own legislative agenda and lining up meetings with commissioners from several state agencies.Topics discussed were economic development initiatives in a post-COVID environment, mental health, workforce reentry for prisoners, opioid litigation, and tourism.

“In Johnson County, we lost our probation office,” explained Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor. “Addressing that issue with the Commissioner of the Department of Correction was huge.”

So huge in fact that the following week three assistant commissioners representing the Department of Corrections and Probation visited with Taylor in Mountain City to begin the work needed to bring the probation office back to Johnson County.

“This trip and how well it was received is a testament to our move towards regionalism,” Taylor said. “Even though our counties are all different in regards to needs, we have many things in common such as workforce and tourism.”

“Each mayor had an opportunity to discuss projects that are important to their counties with both the Governor and Commissioners,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable. “It was very significant that we had so many of our legislators meet with the group to discuss county-specific issues that benefit the region as a whole.”

In addition to each region’s legislators and the Governor, the group met with Comptroller Jason Mumpower, Commissioner of Finance and Administration Butch Ealey, Commissioner of the Department of Correction Tony Parker, Commissioner of Tourism Mark Ezell, and representatives from the Department of Economic and Community Development, specifically Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Sammie Arnold.

“We covered a lot of ground in two short days,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. “Our tourism discussions, while targeted at bringing in groups for specific events initially, can only help showcase all our region has to offer. We want people to see our region and want to come back.”

Commenting on the effectiveness of the effort, Lee said, “This trip made an impact. We brought up issues that need to get back on track, like funding for radio communications to keep our law enforcement and first responders connected on calls. We want them to remember we’re up here in Northeast Tennessee, and we can make a trip to Nashville any time they forget us.”