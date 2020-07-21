County Mayor announces mask mandate

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

On the evening of Tuesday, July 21, Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor announced Executive Order Number 4, which creates a county-wide mask mandate going into effect on Thursday, July 23. This is the final Northeast Tennessee county to adopt a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have continues to closely monitor the daily activity of COVID-19 cases in our county and surrounding counties,” Mayor Taylor announced in a statement to the media. “The data reveals a substantial increase in the number of cases. I feel it best at this time to follow the recommendations of our Regional Health Directors, and the example of neighboring mayors.”

There are a few exemptions to the mask mandate. Children under 12 years old and people with breathing problems are exempt. Masks are also not required in churches or for customers sitting down for a meal.

The mandate is in effect until the end of the day on August 3. Stay tuned for more information concerning the mask mandate and what it will mean for the public in next week’s edition of The Tomahawk. See more information on COVID-19 in general or by county at the Tennessee Department of Health website (tn.gov.health), CDC website (cdc.gov), or call the Johnson County Health Department at (423) 727-9731.