County declares Danny Herman Day

Members of the Herman family stand in front of the County Commission memorializing the late Danny Herman as his son, Joe, speaks on behalf of Danny. Photo by Meg Dickens

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Danny Herman and Danny Herman Trucking (DHT) are well-known in Johnson County. His Mountain City-based business created hundreds of jobs nationwide, and his charitable donations made a difference in a lot of organizations and lives. Now Johnson County has decided to name May 10, 2021, Danny Herman Day in honor of his impact on the community.

“Danny Herman always assisted Johnson County and the citizens of Johnson County with distinction,” County Mayor Mike Taylor quoted the resolution. “Bringing great credit upon himself, his family, and his county.”

Relatives gathered at the County Commission meeting to receive the honor in his stead. Several seemed to be tearing up, which seems natural considering his recent passing. This day honoring Herman will take place on what will be his first birthday since passing away in January.

Commissioner Jerry Grindstaff presented an award plaque to the group that will hang in the courthouse on display for his “seen and unseen” impact on the community. Locals credit him and his donations for businesses such as Northeast Correctional Complex, reopening the hospital, and the welcome center. Simultaneously, he supported groups like the Johnson County Center for the Arts and the Chamber of Commerce throughout the county and while helping individuals in need.

Officials described Herman in both the resolution and the engraved plaque. There they mentioned his “extraordinary generosity” and “ability to build a relationship with all who crossed his path.” Others have plenty of stories showcasing these traits. Herman’s son, Joe, spoke up after the presentation to share what he believed his father would say.

“I’d just like to say, if dad was here, I think I know what he’d say,” said Joe Herman. “He’d say thank you, first of all, for the recognition. He wasn’t big on recognition, but he’d say thank you. Most importantly, he’d say that Johnson County was just as good to him or better. When we moved here 40 years ago, he always said he did it for three reasons. It was a good place to raise his family, a beautiful place to live, and good people.”