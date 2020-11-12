County chosen for new software, second in state

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

On Monday, October 26, the Johnson County Clerk’s Office was pleased to launch a new software system through Business Information Systems (BIS) called STARS (State Title and Registration System). Johnson County is one of only two counties in Tennessee to implement this program so far.

“It’s going great,” said County Clerk Tammie Fenner. “It changes a lot, and it’s a lot faster once we get used to it.”

Implementing this for motor vehicles in Tennessee is the first step towards faster and more efficient work. One main difference between this system and the last is its base design. Where the former system was on multiple screens, this new software puts the information on one. According to the BIS contact on-site, Solutions Consultant Aaron Greer, the STARS program is more “user-friendly” and “leads the user where they need to go.”

Johnson County’s system officially went live this past week. The County Clerk’s Office and Greer have been troubleshooting up to this point to solve any issues. According to Greer, there have been some obstacles but nothing insurmountable.

“Tammie and her staff are awesome to work with,” Greer told The Tomahawk. “They are upfront and tell us about any issues. Johnson County is instrumental in helping move forward.”

BIS plans to implement this program in all 95 counties in Tennessee in the future. Their tentative plan is to start including other counties by the end of this year and have reached all counties in Tennessee by the end of next year. According to Greer and Fenner, they plan to expand the program to cover more, such as marriage licenses and business taxes in the future. Neither party had an estimated timeline for this expansion.

When asked about why officials picked Johnson County, Fenner hypothesized it had to do with area size and location. Johnson County is near the BIS headquarters in Piney Flats, Tennessee. Greer explained that the company’s long-time relationship with Johnson County played a part in the selection.

For more information on the STARS program and its implementation, visit bisonline.com or contact the County Clerk’s Office at the Johnson County Courthouse.