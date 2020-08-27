Constable advocates for highway safety near Butler Park

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County District 3 Constable Dave Quave made an appearance at the Thursday, August 20 County Commission meeting to advocate for increased safety precautions near local park, Butler Park. Quave pitched a simple solution to the commissioners on how to promote overall safety in the park’s vicinity by making one small addition, adding a speed limit sign.

“I’m here not only for myself but for a bunch of people who live in Butler who have called in with concerns,” Quave explained as he introduced the issue at Butler Park. “When you turn off the highway, there’s no speed limit (sign) there, and people fly on that road. Maybe there’s something we can do.”

Quave reports that the most common speeding solution, a speed bump, is not appropriate in the middle of a county road. In the Johnson County community, several people expressed that they were not aware there was a park in the first place. Making drivers aware is the first step to protect kids playing and those attending a whole host of events, including family reunions and birthday parties.

“You have kids walking across there,” Quave noted. “The parking lot is on the other side of the highway. There’s a little barbecue sandwich thing inside the park that draws all kinds of people there. They cross the highway, go down Cove Ridge, especially on the weekends.”

The main issue that Quave addressed was that only one side of the road lists the speed limit. The current sign is between the park and post office and faces towards the latter. That sign has the speed limit listed as 15 miles per hour and warns that there are children at play, but drivers cannot see it when turning off the highway.

“He’s got a point,” Road Superintendent Jeff Wagner said when commissioners brought him into the conversation. “They need to be slowed down through that area, actually from 67 to the farmers market. It’s a high volume area.”

According to Wagner, county road speed limits are 35 miles per hour unless otherwise posted. Quave suggests adding a new speed limit sign to make people turning off the highway more aware. Officials approved Quave’s idea

unanimously and plan to take it a step further. If the speed limit is not already 15 miles per hour, the commission plans to decrease it and will widen the zone to span from the Butler Volunteer Fire Department to Highway 67.

Butler Park is located at 101-185 Piercetown Road in Butler, Tennessee. The Johnson County Commission meets in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, visit johnsoncountytn.gov.