Congressional term limits discussion comes to town

Knoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs, center, and Rep. Scotty Campbell, right, lead a discussion on congressional term limits at the Johnson County Library. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

In recent months, controversy sparked by comments and decisions made by local government officials has triggered groups to consider term limits and who to vote for in upcoming elections. This line of thought has become more prevalent, and now representatives are bringing a larger scale version to locals’ attention. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Tennessee Chair For U.S. Term Limits, visited Mountain City on Thursday, September 23, as part of his statewide tour promoting these limits.

“I am glad to be speaking with the Johnson County Republican Party and discussing how essential terms limits are for our nation,” said Jacobs. “America is more divided than ever before, but there is one thing all Americans agree on: the need for Congressional term limits.”

Officials analyzed the National Congressional Term Limits Poll in March 2021 and reported back that Jacobs’ statement rings true, stating that “support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups.” The Tomahawk focused this edition’s Word on the Street question around public opinion on this matter and gathered similar results in the area. Local responses were overwhelmingly in support of term limits on Congress and on political figures in general. The popular opinion revolved around unchecked terms giving “too much power” to political figures.

“Congress was never intended to be a lifelong job,” Jacobs explained. “But that is what it has become. And without term limits, we will see even more lifelong politicians. But there is a way to change this. The U.S. Constitution provides the solution in Article V, which gives the states the authority to convene to propose amendments to the Constitution. My goal is to make sure the state of Tennessee is the next state to pass a resolution for states to add term limits on Congress to the U.S. Constitution, and with supporters like Scotty Campbell we will get it done.”

At this point, Jacobs and other officials are working towards getting enough states in agreement to call a constitutional convention for that purpose. They reportedly need a total of 34 states to move the agenda forward. There are reportedly 17 resolutions at the time of this article. Find out more about the current progress and the push for term limits at termlimits.com.