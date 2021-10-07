Community to host 29th Annual Cranberry Festival

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

Get ready for the 29th Annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival, which takes place the second weekend of October.

Kicking off on Friday, October 8, at 5 p.m., the Bean Supper and Auction will be held in the Shady Valley Rock School.

Ron Ramsey will be auctioning a wide variety of items, and all proceeds will go towards new windows for the building and scholarships for local students.

The Shady Valley Cranberry Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, when the festivities begin.

The Johnson County High School Band will perform, along with local dance groups.

This year’s Grand Marshall is retired Shady Valley Elementary School Principal Richard Blevins.

There will be live music throughout the day, a wide variety of food vendors, a Kiddie Zone with inflatables, games, face-painting, and many vendors and crafters selling unique items. For the men who are worried about missing the University of Tennessee football game, you are in luck. Inside the Rock School, a room will be set up with a big-screen television tuned into the game. Also, inside the rock school, Kenneth Sluder will be exhibiting his amazing collection of Native American relics. The ‘Shady Valley Rock School store’ is also located inside the school and has a great selection of gifts and collectibles. There will be a pumpkin decorating contest with prizes for the winners of each age group, so remember to bring your decorated pumpkin to the Shady Valley Rock School on Thursday, October 7, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

While there, be sure to visit the new Shady Valley Library, located in the

small building behind the school.

The festival and parking are free, so make plans to attend the 29th Annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival this weekend, October 8 and 9.