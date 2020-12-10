Community steps up for nonprofit

Women of Mountain City representatives pose with a generous donor during the Giving Tuesday fundraising and clothes collection event. Donors gave enough clothing to fill the entire trailer and enough monetary donations to bankroll rent for the organization’s new Mountain City location. Submitted photo.

Women of MC volunteers stood out in the snow on Tuesday, December 1 collecting clothing and related items for the needy. Representatives wrote each person’s name on a Christmas ornament in honor of their donation. In addition to surpassing the rent goal, donors brought in enough clothing to fill an entire trailer. According to an announcement on December 3, the Women of MC will temporarily stop taking clothing donations.

As many people know, the nonprofit organization Women of Mountain City works towards helping women in the Mountain City area, with a focus on period poverty. This organization started in 2020 and has been dreaming big ever since. Earlier this month, organizers reached out to the community to help secure a local space. One year of rent would be $3,000. Donors blew the goal out of the water during the Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

“You guys raised $3,620 yesterday, filled up our trailer, and showed us enough love to last a lifetime,” the organization announced. “We can’t wait for the grand opening so we can open our doors to women and girls across Johnson County.”

The Women of MC found its Mountain City headquarters at 1971 B South Shady Street through a personal connection. Within 10 hours of viewing it, Stelter signed the lease and, within 24 hours, the community funded the rent. Cash donations from Giving Tuesday equaled enough to pay the first payment, securing the organization’s stay for 2021.

“Tonight, I signed the lease to a building for Women of MC, a nonprofit that was formed out of love and hope for the women and girls in my hometown,” said Founder and President Olivia Stelter. “This will serve as a beacon of acceptance, empowerment, and support for ALL women in Johnson County. Thank you to the amazing team that stood beside me. Without you, this would all just be a dream. YOU helped make this dream come true for the fellow women of Appalachia and Northeast Tennessee. Women of MC will have an address & a safe space in Johnson County

for all.”

The Women of Mountain City is a nonprofit organization that provides feminine and hygiene products, clothing, and academic and professional development resources to women in Johnson County anonymously and free of charge. For more information on this organization, its plans, and donating, visit womenofmountaincity.com or @womenofmc on Facebook. All funds go directly back into the program to make events possible.