Community Center celebrates recent summer camps

Submitted by Johnson County Mountain City

Community Center

After two fun and eventful summer camps this year, the Mountain City Community Center would like to thank all its community partners and volunteers.

In mid-June, the Center hosted its annual Oak Tree Day Camp for kids ages 5-10.

Five days packed with various crafts, special guests, and several pool trips, Oak Tree Day Camp provided enjoyable learning experiences for the children.

Children enjoyed assembling and painting birdhouses, meeting local patrol officers and exploring their patrol car, decorating their ice cream sundaes, and participating in educational games with A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition.

In July, the Center hosted its first three-day Craft Camp, focusing on more unique crafts with local artists. Kaye Richardson taught the children “Zentangle” gel pens while Lorraine Darocha and several Quilt Guild ladies helped them decorate tote bags with fabric and stencils. In addition, the children decorated cartoon portraits of themselves with everything from feathers to gems – which the kids quickly labeled their “bling bling” – to buttons and sea shells. Another special guest, Marie Jo Thum, introduced the children to the art of acting through short skit performances and acting warm-ups that sent giggles throughout the group.

This year’s summer camps were a huge success for children and Community Center staff. The Center would like to express its appreciation for Johnson County Bank who paid for this year’s Oak Tree Day Camp shirts, George Wright, who

paid for the Oak Tree

Day Camp milkshakes from Beet Route, A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for providing fun

educational activities for the children.

Like to thank Billy Ward for his wonderful storytelling, the Community Pool and its lifeguards for watching over the children during camp swimming hours, as well as the many artists, community partners, and volunteers who made everything possible, from the snacks to the games to the art supplies.

“I appreciate the volunteers and staff who made these camps such a success,” Flo Bellamy, the Mountain City Community Center Director, said. “Our volunteers have been phenomenal. Thanks to community support, we’re still able to offer these camps and the after-school program to the children of Johnson County. Thank you for your support.”

For more information about the Mountain City Community Center and its programs, contact the Center at 727-2942 or follow it on Facebook.