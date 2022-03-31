Come out for the Time of Your Life

Submitted by

Meg Dickens

At the Johnson County Senior Center, it is almost time for the Time of Your Life. That is the theme for this year’s senior prom. Senior citizens will dress up in their semiformal to formal attire then head to the Ridges at Deer Run for a magical evening under the stars.

This event is possible thanks to the public. Johnson County Bank made a generous donation to cover the necessary funds to book the scenic location. Other donors, including one who wished to remain anonymous and several political candidates, made donations to help cover other costs, including booking a local DJ. Ticket sales will pay for catering costs from the JCHS Culinary Arts Department.

The center sat down with Chef Travis Heath to set a menu for the event. The group decided on a buffet-style meal featuring a salad bar, rosemary chicken, roasted potatoes, Italian green beans, and rolls. Dessert is a choice of strawberry shortcake or chocolate mousse cake a la mode.

As luck would have it, this month’s Arts Build Communities Grant class offered at the center is ideally suited to the event. This month, people of all ages can visit to learn various dances, from the waltz to the Cupid’s Shuffle. As always, these ABC classes are entirely free and open to all age groups.

Join instructors Linda Gee and Wendy Crowe to learn a fun new skill that doubles as exercise. Dance classes are available on Mondays at 2 pm. Be aware that the April 18 class has been rescheduled for May 2 because of center closure for the Easter holiday. Dates will be listed in the monthly newsletter as a reminder.

Join us on May 7 for the Time of Your Life at Ridges at Deer Run. The event runs from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are $15 and will be available from April 7 through April 27. Photo packages will be available from Sweet T Photography, and attendees will nominate a king and queen at the venue. See Director Kathy Motsinger for further information or call (423) 727-8883.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit organization serving seniors ages 60 and above. Membership is free and open to the public. The only necessary step is to fill out a one-page application. For more information on the center’s programs, trips, and activities, visit the johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com website, view the monthly newsletter, and follow the center on Facebook.

Advertisements