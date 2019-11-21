Clay Williams is Laurel Elementary School’s Student of the week

Clay Williams is a second-grader in Mrs. Freeman’s class at Laurel Elementary School and is a leader in the classroom. Clay received this week’s recognition for showing great improvements with his school work this year. His favorite subject in school is math and physical education. When he grows up, Clay wants to be a police officer because he loves to help others. In his spare time, he enjoys to play outside and games on his tablet. He is the son of Buddy and Christie Williams. Congratulations Clay.