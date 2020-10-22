City not to sponsor Halloween

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

As the end of October creeps near, local parents and children are wondering what the COVID-19 pandemic means for their Halloween plans. Trick or Treating seems to be a prominent focus. The City Council discussed its stance on Halloween events and Trick or Treating during the Tuesday, October 13 meeting.

Alderman Lawrence Keeble motioned for the Town of Mountain City to cancel all city-sponsored Halloween events in light of the current pandemic. The aldermen agreed with one exception. Alderman Bob Morrison mentioned Flo Bellamy’s event is technically tied to the City. The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will pass out treats starting at 3 p.m. in a no-contact drive-through event with the Council’s blessing, and law enforcement officers will help.

Other than this, the City does not put its “official stamp of approval” on any Halloween activities. The Council made this clear but put no guidelines in place that say people cannot participate., but they did set an 8 p.m. curfew for events so that the Mountain City Police will be around to keep an eye on the children. Police Chief Denver Church agreed to bring in officers earlier than usual with notice for any events.

“I don’t see us stopping anyone from going Trick or Treating,” said guest chairman Jerry Jordan. “It’s just that we are not going to put our blessing on it. Anybody that wants to can go, but we will have to have the police out because I assure you there will be people out Trick or Treating.”

In short, Halloween will continue as usual for the most part. Those who want to will host and attend events. Children will most likely still Trick or Treat in the area, and several locals expressed the intent to give out candy. It seems that some kind of normalcy will remain this holiday.

The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month either in-person at City Hall or through Zoom. City officials ask that anyone having a Halloween event contact the City. Find out more or hear the meeting recording online at mountaincityn.org.