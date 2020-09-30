City mayor found dead

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

On Wednesday, September 30, City Mayor Kevin Parsons, age 50, was found dead. The Mountain City Board of Mayor and Alderman will put out a statement on the subject later this week, according to City Recorder Sheila Shaw.

“He was found at his home,” Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church told The Tomahawk. “There are no signs of foul play.”

The cause of death is still unknown. According to Chief Church, Parsons’ body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Vice Mayor Bud Crosswhite will hold the position of interim mayor until the November 3 election.

Sources report that Parsons was not running for reelection. City alderman Jerry Jordan and County Commissioner Gina Meade will be on the ballot. More information will be available as it becomes available.