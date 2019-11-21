Circle complete for local family

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

On Friday, November 1, the lower courtroom at the Johnson County Courthouse was filled to capacity as family, friends, and loved ones gathered to witness the official adoption of brothers Laighthyn and Taryn to Jeff and Johnson County Trustee, Lisa Crowder.

Jeff and Lisa Crowder were never able to have children of their own, so after many years of prayers and encouragement, Lisa agreed to try adoption.

“God got a hold of me and told me that this was His will for our lives,” Lisa said.

The journey began in March of 2018 with a lot of paperwork and six weeks of classes. The couple used Freewill Baptist Family Ministries, who are a bridge between the state and the adoptive parents. After the classes and all other requirements were completed, the couple waited patiently.

It took a little while, but they finally got the anticipated call; two young brothers needed permanent placement.

Jeff and Lisa were very excited about meeting the boys. Lisa said the process started with weekend visits, but the Crowders knew right away that the boys were the perfect fit for the family.

Lisa and Jeff were allowed to take the young brothers on their first trip to the beach in October 2018. After the beach trip, they continued to foster the young boys until November 1 when they became an official family.

A few months into fostering, the couple talked to the boys about adoption. When the Crowders got the official adoption date, the soon to be family of four had to pick out middle names for the boys. Lisa states, “Taryn was initially given Jeff’s middle name, Charles, while Laighthyn was given Jeff’s first name, Jeffrey,” Lisa said. “Taryn came to me and told me he did not want to be Charles. He wanted to be Jeffrey, too, so fighting back the tears, Taryn was also given the name “Jeffrey.”

Jonathan Huff from Family Ministries knew right away the two young brothers became the “the missing piece” for the Crowder family. Huff states, “As an agency, we were excited to be a part of their special day.”

There are currently over 8000 children in the

foster care system in the State of Tennessee. Family Ministries is always in need of dedicated foster parents. If interested, please call 423-470-2122.