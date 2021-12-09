Christmas on Main enjoys community support

Karla Prudhomme

Freelance writer

On Friday evening, hundreds of locals and visitors lined beautifully decorated Main Street to enjoy the Christmas-themed activities and entertainment.

The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce sponsored event was a tremendous success, which culminated in the main event, the annual ‘Lighting of the Christmas Tree’ on the courthouse lawn.

More than forty vendors offered their unique items including, jewelry, handmade clothes and purses, home décor, porch and yard art, framed photographs, and much more, presenting an excellent and well-lighted Christmas shopping experience.

Several non-profits, including the Shriners and ETSU School of Nursing, were also on hand, offering coffee, information, and free goodie bags.

Downtown businesses stayed open for the event, with beautifully decorated storefronts drawing crowds of shoppers.

The entertainment provided on the steps of the courthouse lawn drew a huge crowd, as Christie’s Gymnastics and Dance studio wowed the crowds with several well-choreographed dance routines.

The evening’s entertainment ended with several

lively routines performed by Ms. Krista’s ‘Stateline Stompers,’ another local dance

studio. The final performance included all age groups clogging to Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas Time’s a Comin,’ which was

a crowd-pleaser, prompting the crowd to sing along and clap.

A prayer was said when the entertainment finished, and the countdown to the Christmas Tree Lighting began. The 3rd Annual’ Christmas on Main’ was an enormous success and a truly magical event.