Chief Church honored during City Council meeting

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

Denver Church has been a big name in local police for as long as many people can remember. He has been the police chief for many years and provided 33 years of service to the community. Knowing this, it was a surprise when he announced he would hang up his hat as police chief to retire at the end of 2021. He also put forward his recommendation for his replacement, a candidate from within. As the new police chief officially takes the reins, the Town of Mountain City took a few moments to recognize Church’s many years of sacrifice and service.

The first part of his recognition was the presentation before the City Council. As most of these recognitions do, it included a few words from City Mayor Jerry Jordan and a plaque commemorating his “faithful and dedicated service.” This particular ceremony came with a surprise outside of the norm, however. City officials paid to have Church’s service weapon engraved: one side with the department name and the other with his name and service dates.

“We want to thank you for your service,” said Jordan. “The 33 years have just flown by. On behalf of the police department, mayor, and aldermen, we want to present you with your service weapon.”

Church served from March 6, 1988, until December 31, 2021. He now leaves his legacy in the capable hands of Joey Norris, who officially took over the position as of January 1, 2022, on Church’s recommendation. Norris is already well-known within the community for his police work, and officials have high hopes for his continued service.

Good luck to Church in his future endeavors. And, as Jordan said, “may God continue to bless you as you retire and begin this special time in your life.”

The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is located at 210 South Church Street in Mountain City, Tennessee. For more information on MCPD, come by the office or call (423) 727-2909.