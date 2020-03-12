‘Chicks with Sticks’ donates lap blankets for Avalon Hospice patients

Submitted

Chicks with Sticks, the new knitting and crocheting group of the Johnson County Senior Center organized in February of this year, has been busy stitching the winter days away.

The group meets every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center, and by no means spending their time twiddling their thumbs.

More like busying their hands as it was true last month as the group enjoyed knitting and crocheting eleven lap blankets that were donated to Avalon Hospice to be given to their patients.

According to Johnson County Senior center officials, Avalon Hospice serves an average of 35-40 patients with a mission to honor the life and offer compassion to individuals and their families when facing a life-limiting illness. Avalon Hospice sponsors a monthly Bingo at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Chicks with Sticks welcomes all interested people age 60 or older of all skill levels.

Incidentally, the group is making baby hats during the month of March.

Donations of yarn, knitting needles, and crochet hooks are all welcome. These supplies may be dropped off at the reception desk at the Johnson County Senior Center.

For more information about Chicks with Sticks, please call the Johnson County Senior Center at 423-727-8883.