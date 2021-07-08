Chambers inducted into Carter County Sports Hall of Fame

Former Tomahawk Sports Editor Tim Chambers is inducted into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame. Submitted photo

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees to its ranks on Saturday, June 26, at its 2021 banquet at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Former Tomahawk Sports Editor Tim Chambers was one of 22 new members joining the ranks for their athletic achievements. Chambers was honored for his achievements in baseball, football, and media coverage. Locally, he is best known for his reporting and sports career at Hampton High School.

Baseball

Chambers was a starter, known best as the catcher, in all four seasons of his career at Hampton. As sports enthusiasts say, the team was “evolving into one of the area’s better baseball teams” during his time on the field. Chambers was part of the All-Watauga Conference in his junior and senior years, with a combined batting average over .400. He continued his baseball career at Bristol College in 1978, batting .409 with 22 runs, ten doubles, two home runs, a triple, and 28 RBIs.

Football

Chambers garnered honors on the football field during his three years playing as a starter for the Bulldogs. According to available statistics, he totaled 1,007 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his senior season. These achievements qualified him for the All-Watauga Conference and earned him an honorable mention from the All-State Conference.

Media

Chambers took up sports reporting after his time as an athlete. He started his career with the Elizabethton Star then became a fixture at The Tomahawk beginning in 2014. Within this position, Chambers attended sports events, conducted interviews, took photos, collected statistics, and shared the information with his readers.

Congratulations to Tim and all of the newest inductees into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame. For more information on the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame, visit carterhalloffame.com or view its Facebook page.