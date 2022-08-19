Center offers volunteer-based transportation for seniors

Submitted by

Johnson County Senior Center

Since early November 2018, MyRide Johnson County has been a volunteer-staffed program providing transportation for local seniors aged sixty and above who either cannot drive or have strict driving limitations. The program requires all clients to be able to walk independently or with a cane or walker (no wheelchairs are accepted at this time).

With an annual fee of $25 and an additional cost of $6 per round-trip, MyRide operates Monday through Friday from 9am-2pm. Once rides are coordinated with the MyRide Johnson County Transportation Coordinator, trained volunteers pick up clients at appointed times and transport them to essential destinations such as doctor appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.

Over the last four years, MyRide has provided more than 4,000 rides, totaling over 43,000 miles, for sixty-five local clients.

Since the number of active volunteer drivers determines how many clients the program can accept, volunteers are vital to the success of the MyRide program. Currently, the program has 21 active volunteer drivers with four new drivers in training.

“We have an amazing team of drivers,” said MyRide Johnson County Transportation Coordinator Danae Watson. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of caring, compassionate people with servant hearts. We give more than just a ride – we are a listening ear, a smiling face, and sometimes like family to the seniors we transport. Most of all, we as drivers get a blessing from helping someone in need. Many of our seniors do not have family or friends to help them with something we sometimes take for granted, such as going to get groceries, doing laundry, or going by the bank.”

On Wednesday, August 3, MyRide Johnson County hosted an information session at the Senior Center about the program and celebrated its wonderful volunteers. Thanks to a Johnson County Community Foundation grant, MyRide treated its volunteers to lunch, had a gas card giveaway, and provided several small gifts of gratitude to its hardworking members.

“Danae works hard to make this program happen,” Kathy Motsinger, the Johnson County Senior Center director, said. “She always goes the extra mile for the MyRide program…and all her work at the Senior Center.”

MyRide Johnson County is always in need of more volunteers, so it can serve more local clients. All volunteer drivers must be age 21 or older with a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, proof of insurance, and a background check.

If a client cannot afford the program’s fee, the Johnson County Community Foundation offers scholarships to help pay the MyRide annual fee for local seniors in need.

If interested in learning more about MyRide Johnson County, how to get involved, or about available scholarships, call (423) 460-6012 or contact the Johnson County Senior Center at 727-8883.