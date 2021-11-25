Center grants lead to special events, programs

Submitted

The Johnson County Senior Center is constantly trying to expand its resources and programs. As part of this, Director Kathy Motsinger and staff hosted a Diabetes Awareness Day in honor of November being Diabetes Awareness Month. It included a question-and-answer session with Family Nurse Practitioner Kim Kleine, an arthritis exercise class with UT/TSU Extension Office’s Sarah Ransom, catering from the Chef Travis Heath’s Culinary Arts Department at JCHS, blood sugar and blood pressure checks from center representatives, and diabetes-friendly recipes. The event was completely free to the public but required a reservation to ensure there were enough meals. An estimated 80 people showed up to enjoy the festivities.

During the event, Kleine announced a new program she will be hosting. In partnership with Mountain

City Pharmacy, she will be offering diabetic counseling in the bottom part of

the pharmacy starting at 6 pm on January 4. When seniors expressed concern about

driving after dark, Kleine offered to give this same

counseling at the senior center with a time to be determined.

As a nonprofit organization, the Johnson County Senior Center depends on government help, generous donations, and grants to offer free and low-cost activities to its members. Diabetes Awareness Day was possible because of a grant from the local organization, GoJoCo, and several entities donating their time for free. This grant was the first successful application from the center’s newest employee, Administrative Assistant Meg Dickens. The center just received notification that its application for the TCAD (Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability) grant to help expand its classroom space was also approved.

The center is currently working towards several other funding and grant opportunities. Staff is looking into financing an A1C blood glucose machine to more accurately check member blood sugar. The Advisory Board has also agreed to bring back the Senior Prom. Officials will announce fundraising details in the future and the date for this upcoming event is schedule for Saturday, May 7,2022. More information will be available closer to time.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit organization serving seniors age 60 and older. Membership

is free, as well as most activities offered by the center.

The center is currently

working towards national accreditation, which would be

a first for this entity. For

more information on the

center, its activities, events, and more, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com or the center’s social media platforms.