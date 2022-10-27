Care and compassion thrive in Johnson County

Johnson County Cancer Support Group Administrator Flo Bellamy, with a volunteer, collect donations at one of the organization’s recent traffic-stop fundraiser. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As national cancer awareness month, October wears many hats.

October 8 was World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, focusing on several advance plans and care. October 13 was Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

October 16-22 was National Health Quality Week and explored the improving quality of cancer care for older adults and how Teleoncology helps deliver high-quality cancer care. October 21 was National Mammography Day.

Thanks to so many caring neighbors and family members, not to mention nurses and medical professionals, there is no shortage of attention and vigilance while fighting this long-enduring enemy.

Locally the effort to support the fight against cancer is led by community advocate Flo Bellamy who has been tirelessly organizing events and fundraisers to help those in need.

“This is a community effort of neighbors trying to address the immediate needs of those fighting this terrible disease,” Bellamy said, explaining

that the process is simple after confirmation of diagnosis from the oncologist. “We try to work with patients to address immediate needs.”

Bellamy wanted to remind everyone that cancer is an expensive disease, and to be good stewards of the donated funds, the local cancer support group keeps detailed records of all expenses.

“Thanks to all of our volunteers for making this program work and our many supporters; may God bless you all,” she said.

Another example of such care and compassion is an effort by ETSU Health, which currently accepts hat and scarf donations for cancer patients and offers an “innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment.” In a recent release, officials said ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities may be left in the donation bin in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 31, ETSU Health Surgery 325 N. State of Franklin Road on the third floor in Johnson City.

“We work as a team for complex procedures for surgical planning, often seeing you together in our clinic to provide excellent aesthetic results

from our plastic surgeons, Dr. Daniel Haynes and Dr. Jeremy Powers, while maintaining up-to-date cancer resections,” said Dr. Natalie Scott, breast surgeon.

“My mom and grandmother are breast cancer survivors,” Dr. Scott said. “I remember how it felt to hear those words, ‘I have breast cancer,’ from both of the influential women in my life.”

ETSU Health Surgery is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road on the third floor in Johnson City. For more information or to schedule

an appointment, call ETSU Health Surgery at 423-439-7201 or visit ETSUHealth.org.