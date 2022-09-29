Cancer Support Group prepares for its annual bucket drive

Johnson County

Cancer Support Group

Submission

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Johnson County Cancer Support Group will be holding its annual bucket drive on October 7-8 from 9 am to 5 pm.

A 501(c)3 non-profit under the wing of Hometown Service Coalition, the Johnson County Cancer Support Group has served local cancer patients for almost three decades. Started by Flo Bellamy in the early nineties, the Cancer Support Group focuses its time and resources on meeting the immediate needs of cancer patients within Johnson County.

Over the years, the group has helped patients pay for their prescriptions, medical equipment, electric bills, and travel expenses. In addition, the group has provided nutritional supplements such as Ensure and Glucerna, built ramps, and provided roof repairs.

Operating fully on donations, everything the Johnson County Cancer Support Group has done and will do is made possible by local individuals, businesses, churches, community partners, and the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands.

Currently, the Support Group is serving 72 local patients. During the winter months, those individuals’ needs will multiply. Some of the most common needs revolve around home heating and travel expenses, which is why the October bucket drive is so important.

Organized by Bill and Joy Adams, the annual bucket drive is carried out by cancer survivors and volunteers. One hundred percent of the funds raised for the Support Group goes to helping local cancer patients.

“Our goal with the annual bucket drive is to get through winter and continue our service to local cancer patients,” Flo Bellamy, the director of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, said. “We stand out there during this bucket drive to remind people of the cost [of these services]…It’s a community effort. Everything the Support Group does is with community support. It’s our community that enables us to offer the service we do.”

To learn more about the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, the upcoming bucket drive, or how to help, contact Flo Bellamy at 727-2942.