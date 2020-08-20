Butler man arrested, charged with missing roommate’s murder

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

A Butler man was arrested last Friday evening and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and additional charges connected with the disappearance of 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler.

On August 7, 2020, a missing person report was filed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which led to a joint investigation into McGee’s disappearance by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In a press release, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Friday, August 14, 2020, a search warrant was executed at McGee’s residence and the surrounding property. Forensic scientists with the TBI Violent Crime Response Team also responded to the scene.

According to officials, during the course of the investigation, authorities determined that David Lee Albright, 71, McGee’s landlord and roommate, was responsible for his disappearance. Albright is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $192,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson County General Sessions Court on August 19, 2020, at 9 a.m.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and TBI were assisted by the Johnson County Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department along with authorities in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina, and Boone Police Department, North Carolina.

The body of Allen B. McGee has not been located, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (423)727-7761.