Business recognizes locals doing good

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Hospitals are filled with those in rough conditions, and the national pandemic continues to rage. With all of these negatives, focusing on positives can be a great way to boost morale. Flips Grill Owner Averielle Morefield chose now to enact an idea she was debating for quite a while. The fast-food restaurant will recognize one Good Person of the Week nominated by the public. This chosen person will receive a free regular combo from the restaurant for inspiring the Johnson County community through their kindness.

“I have decided to start a program at Flips where good people are recognized,” Morefield explained in her announcement. “A truly good person doesn’t seek recognition, but I feel these people deserve it. I want their light to shine to others with encouragement and inspiration to spread kindness.”

So far, two people have been chosen as Good Person of the Week. Week one’s winner was Sean Bergeron, and this week’s winner is Melissa Gentry. After only two weeks of running this program, the people from Flips seemed blown away by the stories coming in and the number of responses.

“All I can say is wow,” Morefield exclaimed. “We have been so inspired by reading these stories of truly good people.”

There are a few guidelines anyone wishing to nominate someone should follow:

• Each nominee must live either in Johnson County or the surrounding area.

• Nominations must be in by the Friday before selection.

• Each nomination should include a story with examples of what the person has done and why they deserve the title.

• All nominations must go through a Facebook message to the Flips Grill page.

Each Sunday, Flips Grill will announce the week’s Good Person of the Week. Any nominations not chosen will stay in the running to win for upcoming weeks. Flips, located at 254 South Shady Street in Mountain City, Tennessee, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to multiple real estate listings, the building is currently for sale.