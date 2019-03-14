Brookanna is Good Neighbor for February 2019

By Tamas MondovicsJohnson County Middle School student Brookanna Hutchins was recently notified that she has been named the Good Neighbor for February, 2019.

The award is sponsored by the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International.

According to officials

the Good Neighbor Award recognizes students in the Middle School who demonstrate a roster of exemplary traits and qualities such as neighborliness through exemplary kindness and respect, as well as an awareness of when others need help and a willingness to offer whatever assistance is needed.

The award honors a

generosity of spirit and the ability to put others’ needs before themselves.

Brookanna’s teachers describe her as a role model for teammates who play on the volleyball and basketball teams as well as being kind and helpful to all fellow students and teachers.

She makes good grades and serves on the Student Council, as well as enjoying many other activities at the school.

Dr. Bob Heath, Principal of JCMS, was joined by Sheila Cruse, representing Gamma Mu, to present a letter of congratulations to Brookanna.