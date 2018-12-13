Breaking News: Mountain City bomb threat

By Tamas Mondovics

Update:

After nearly a three-hour wait, at around 4:45 pm, and with the assistance of a bomb sniffing dog from the Johnson City Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church and Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed that the scene at the Johnson County Counceling Center has been cleared.

“Thankfully, no explosives were found inside and or around the building,” Church said. The outcome was similar to all of the reported cases of bomb threats around the Counrty, at the time of this report.

Earlier Update:

There have been multiple reports of emailed bomb threats to businesses, universities and newspapers across the country.

Mountain City Police Chief, Denver Church confirmed that today’s bomb threat emailed to the Johnson County Counseling Center at 301 Donnelly Street is the only one reported here in Mountain City.