Breaking News: Mountain City bomb threat

By Tamas Mondovics
Editor
Update:
After nearly a three-hour wait, at around 4:45 pm, and with the assistance of a bomb sniffing dog from the Johnson City Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church and Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed that the scene at the Johnson County Counceling Center has been cleared.
“Thankfully, no explosives were found inside and or around the building,” Church said. The outcome was similar to all of the reported cases of bomb threats around the Counrty, at the time of this report.
Earlier Update:
There have been multiple reports of emailed bomb threats to businesses, universities and newspapers across the country.
Mountain City Police Chief, Denver Church confirmed that today’s bomb threat emailed to the Johnson County Counseling Center at 301 Donnelly Street is the only one reported here in Mountain City.
Law enforcement departments, confirm that there have been dozens of threats made across the country, and so far, no credible threats have been found.
“These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide and we do not know their credibility at this time,” Church said.
Church said that officers are now waiting for one of their Bomb sniffing dogs to search the building before it can be clears.
“The dog can go through the building in just a few minutes,” he said. “If we find something we will be here all night.”
No motive has been identified but according to some officials the threats are financially motivated.
In New York where multiple threats were reported police said (on Twitter) that there was an “email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment” but that no devices had been found.
The search continues and even with no credible threat it shook up residents and caused fear across the country.
Original post:
Law enforcement officers responded to a bomb threat sent via email to the Johnson County Counceling Center in Mountain City TN across from the Mountain City Elementary School this afternoon.(12/13)
According to Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church, dispatch received a call at around 1:50 PM on Thursday afternoon.
Church said, “The threat revealed that the bomb may not bring down the building but would cause injury to those inside.”
Police officers and deputies evacuated the building and immediate area.
Mountain City Elementary School is on soft lockdown for the time being.
At around 2:45 pm A member of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrived to assess the situation and follow protocol to clear the building.
Officials asked the employees at the counseling center to be patient as it may take an hour or more to make sure the building is safe.
School official said that students are not allowed to leave the building at this time and they will determine the next step in connection with today’s dismissal. Please visit this site for further update as it becomes available.