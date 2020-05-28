Bipartisan legislation calls for moment of silence at noon on June 1

As Covid-19 Death Toll Approaches 100,000 In U.S., Schatz, Blackburn, Coons, Murkowski, Senators Call For National Moment Of Silence To Honor The Lives Lost

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Setting an example of some measure of unity against a common enemy, U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced legislation to pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19 with a moment of silence at noon on Monday, June 1, 2020.

“The nation must mark this dark moment with unity and clarity,” said Senator Schatz. “At this time of almost unimaginable pain, it is essential that we pause to honor every life lost, and that we grieve together.”

According to officials, the effort to reflect on the unprecedented turn of events is the result Americans tragically losing their fight to the COVID-19 pandemic, which by the numbers have approached the 100,000 mark.

“Over the past few months, more than 300 Tennesseans have lost their lives to COVID-19,” said Senator Blackburn. “For the families and friends of the victims, nothing can replace their loved ones whose time was cut short by this virus. We are praying for them and for those that continue to battle COVID-19 during this difficult time for our country.”

Senator Coons agreed when he said, “Our country is experiencing a collective trauma of historic proportions, and we should come together as a nation for a moment of silence, prayer, and reflection to mourn the friends, neighbors, and loved ones we’ve lost to this pandemic. Just as we’re working together to provide health care and economic relief, we also need to provide each other emotional and spiritual support, and this moment of silence is one way for our nation to begin that important process.”

Reflecting on the number of cases and the lives lost across the nation, Senator Dick Durbin commented on the aftermath and the effects of the loss of loved ones.

“Sadly, the United States will soon have lost 100,000 American lives to COVID-19,” he said. “We cannot forget that behind these numbers are families mourning the loss of a parent, a child, a spouse, a friend. On June 1, we should all take a moment to remember the lives lost to this global pandemic and stand with their families in honoring their memory.”

The Schatz-Blackburn-Coons-Murkowski bill is also cosponsored by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Michael Bennet (Colo.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).