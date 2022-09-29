Big John’s Closeouts is builder friendly

April Danner, left and Megan Mangum are all smiles behind the counter as they

are helping customers at Big John’s Closeouts in Mountain City, TN. The store

has been a community staple and is proud of its friendly atmosphere and

diligent customer care. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

Big John’s Closeouts is a familiar store to many in the Mountain City area. Conveniently located on Hwy 421 in the old tobacco warehouse, people come from all over for building supplies, cabinets, bathroom tubs, showers, doors, and windows.

While some come to shop, others pop in just to talk for a while with the friends they have made at the store, and the feeling is mutual. While serving approximately 250 customers daily, always with a friendly hello and a big smile, Big John’s staff pride themselves on the store’s friendly atmosphere.

The staff knows their customer by name and strive to give the best possible experience. “We are not just ringing up people’s merchandise; we are ringing up friends,” said Joe Howell, Store Manager in Mountain City. “We get to know the customers and their projects, what they are working on,”

Big John’s Closeouts has two locations to better serve its clientele. The original store was opened in 2001 in Elizabethton. The location in Mountain City opened in 2011, offering a much closer drive for people in this area to obtain supplies.

In addition to home improvement building needs, the store also offers resources to help its customers learn new skills.

On the Big John’s Closeouts website, “learn and grow” videos are available on a variety of subjects: from how to design a kitchen to laying laminate flooring. A large selection of supplies needed for these projects are available at both locations.

“We fill a need for the community,” said Howell. “We offer some things not everyone has. Our goal is to keep growing and improving.”

Big John’s Closeouts is growing and has some new offerings coming for customers. “We are attempting to really try and hit some closeouts heavier,” Howell said. “We are hoping to expand appliances.”

In addition to expanding available merchandise, the store is in the middle of a physical expansion. The showroom is being widened by approximately 4,000 square feet to showcase the different types of flooring offered. This new room will also include a special orders section.

“The room will house the windows, but mainly the flooring we stock,” he said. “We are expanding the laminate, hardwood, and waterproof flooring selection. We will have several displays with what can be ordered.”

Even though the location continues to grow, the service with a smile at great prices keeps customers coming year after year.

“Our goal is to have a great product at an even better price,” said Howell.

For more information, stop by Big John’s Closeouts on Hwy 421 or www.bigjohnscloseouts.com.