Beta Theta Women’s Club selects Gentry for recognition

The Beta Theta Women’s Club awards Melissa Gentry of Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary a plaque recognizing her many years of dedicated service to better our community. Submitted photo

By Isaac Stewart

Intern

Advertisements

“It is our great pleasure to announce that the Beta Theta Women’s Club has selected Melissa Gentry of Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary as their Special Person,” said Trish Dunn of the Beta Theta Women’s Club.

The Beta Theta Women’s Club is a women’s social club in Johnson County with the intent of lifting up its members and improving the community. Many of its events can be seen on Facebook, where they raise money for charities, create calendars, and send out encouraging messages often.

The Club also votes for a special person among its members who has contributed the most to its cause.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be chosen for this recognition,” said Melissa Gentry. “This is an amazing group of women I have known all of my life. Many were teachers of mine. This truly touched my heart on many levels.”

Gentry has served the people of Johnson County and the surrounding areas for many years through an animal rescue operation called Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary.

Rescue Dog is a non-profit organization that operates through donations and volunteer support. It is a no-kill facility, meaning no animals that come into the facility will be euthanized or transferred to a facility for that purpose.

Rescue Dog has impacted many people’s lives by providing animal companionship to those seeking to add a pet to their home. Gentry’s love for animals goes above and beyond anyone’s reasonable duty. She has dedicated her life to this cause.

“I have personally added a dog and two rabbits that came through Rescue Dog,” said Dunn.

To add to the services, Rescue Dog also provides medical care, spay/neuter services, and love to many discarded, unwanted, and suffering animals.

Her accomplishments are too many to number, and Gentry’s commitment to the community is well known and very appreciated.

The Beta Theta Women’s Club has awarded Gentry a plaque recognizing her many years of dedicated service to better our community.

“On behalf of Beta Theta, we all want to thank you for your dedication to this cause.”

Advertisements