Believing in community

By Bethany Anderson

Freelance writer

Megan McEwen was born and raised in Johnson County and has lived here for her 34 years. She is a 2003 graduate of JCHS. She met and married her husband Daniel in 2006, and together, they had two boys, Josiah (11) and Jeremiah (8).

After the birth of her children, she decided to complete her college studies at Virginia Highlands, where she ended and received a certification in Health Information Management and Health Science. However, she then transferred to King University and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

McEwen’s first job was working as a waitress at Pizza Palace at age 16. During her senior year in high school, she worked for her dad at his carpet store as an assistant, receptionist, and sales associate. After high school, she then worked at Mountain City Pharmacy. 4 years in 2007, Megan began working for Johnson County Bank. McEwen said, “I enjoy working for JCB, and the employees are all like family.”

Megan noted, “I am also an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, where my husband and I are the janitors, and I am the song leader.”

Her hobbies are shopping, painting, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Megan said, “I really enjoy being involved in the community whether it’s marching for life, decorating scarecrows or walking in the Christmas Parade, it just makes me happy.” Adding, “I am fortunate to work at an establishment and have a supportive involved family that allows me to participate in so many community activities.”

When asked what causes are important to her personally, she said, “There are so many different causes and each, and everyone is very important in my opinion, but the ones that stick out to me the most would have to be:

The March for Life- “I am very passionate about life and preservation of life. I think that walking for these unborn children is one of the most important things that we can do, to be a voice for those who cannot speak, not only walking but giving our support to our local centers like Johnson County Pregnancy Crisis Center.”

Organ Donation- “In 2008 my sister in law April who was only 34 suffered a major heart attack and had to have a heart transplant. At that time she had a two-year-old little girl who is now going to be 13 in October. Without God and organ donation, my sister in law would not be here today. Since that time, I have become a registered organ donor and fully support the cause.”

Cancer Society- “In 2007, I lost my grandfather to bladder cancer; in 2013, I lost my grandmother to pancreatic cancer. Cancer has touched each of us if not directly, indirectly. I fully support the American Cancer Society and our local Johnson County Cancer Support Group. Without ACS we would not have the doctors, technology, medication, and equipment to rid this awful disease and without our local support group, we would not have the necessities to help with the cost, care, and essential needs to get through such terrible times. Through Johnson County Bank and individually I have been blessed to help with fundraisers and survivor events for Johnson County Cancer Support Center and ACS to honor and remember each person that has been and is going through cancer.”

In 2018 McEwen completed the Johnson County Leadership program, during that process she decided that she wanted to do something for my community.



Megan said, “I prayed about it and talked it over with my family and decided that the best way to help my community was to run for commissioner.” McEwen also added, “I understand that everyone has different ideas on how to make something or somewhere better and not everyone is going to agree, but I think that Johnson County has been a great place to grow up, live and raise my family. I would like to see more things for young people like most individuals would. I would love to see the main street flourishing like it used to be in the good Ol days as I have heard it was always buzzing on Friday nights, but I feel very fortunate to have grown up here.”

MeEwen shared, “When I was younger I didn’t understand how special it was to call this place home. My hope is that Johnson County will continue to grow and be beautiful.”