Barks and Bubbles’ exciting plans

Barks and Bubbles, a local pet grooming business, has a lot in store for its future. Grooming pets in Mountain City since just 2016, Nina Richards-Lane, owner of Bark and Bubbles, has created a thriving business.

Richards-Lane says renovations will be coming soon to give the pet grooming service a new makeover to substantiate her success.

“The renovations will involve repainting the inside and outside of the building, replacing the current interior designs with new ones, brand new windows, and graveling and repainting the parking lot,” she said. Although the new improvements to Barks and Bubbles will no doubt improve the overall look of the business, it is not only what makes a business successful, but the people too.

Before becoming a pet groomer in Mountain City, Richards-Lane was a creative groomer in Florida for many years, which involves unique grooming styles, designs, and fur colors. Since she was just nine years old, she has been practicing grooming and has worked in the industry ever since. With so much experience, it is no wonder she can run Barks and Bubbles by herself.

However, she does not believe that working alone is a disadvantage but uses the fact to her advantage in many ways. Through her one-on-one with many pets per day, she can recognize anything out of the ordinary in dogs that frequent Barks and Bubbles.

Like many, Richards-Lane is also susceptible to becoming attached to the lovable animals and uses such bonds to better care for them.

She has also shown a clever sense of humor in her business’s name.

“We picked Barks and Bubbles because it would be first in the phone book,” she said.

When asked why she believes customers come to her instead of alternative pet groomers, she said, “One person gives a more personal touch to the business.”

The personal touch of Barks and Bubbles can be seen in its colorful decorations, its themes, and Richards-Lane herself.

Barks and Bubbles also want to give back to the community, so Yappy Hour, an event for Mountain City and its pet owners, will raise money for charity in the summer. The effort focuses on supporting Melissa Gentry’s pet rescue, Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary.

Barks and Bubbles, Pet of the Month will also be coming in April, featuring Mountain City’s favorite pets in The Tomahawk.

For more information about Barks and Bubbles, visit the business on Facebook or call 423-727-4242.

